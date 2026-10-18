McBride caught seven of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams.

McBride led the Cardinals in catches, receiving yards and targets as Arizona pulled off the upset on the back of six field goals. The star tight end led the NFL with 42 catches through five weeks and has at least seven receptions in every game this season. McBride's up to 49 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets as the top option in the passing game for the Cardinals heading into a Week 7 home game against the Broncos.