Arizona will continue to have McBride sit out of practice for a couple more days while he deals with back soreness ahead of the team's first preseason game Friday night, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals' reluctance to rush McBride back to practice is understandable after the team selected him in the second round of this year's draft. Nevertheless, coach Kliff Kingsbury has been optimistic that the tight end will be available for the team's first preseason matchup against Cincinnati. McBride likely will slot in as Arizona's No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, and he should see plenty of run in this inaugural outing if he's available, according to Weinfuss.