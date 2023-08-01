Coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that McBride is dealing with undisclosed "nicks and bruises," Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Like wide receiver Marquise Brown (undisclosed), McBride has a health concern that is impacting his practice reps. With Zach Ertz currently on the active/PUP list as he continues his recovery from late-November surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his left knee, McBride currently is the Cardinals' No. 1 tight end, when healthy. Behind McBride, Noah Togiai and Geoff Swaim are the only TEs on the roster with NFL snaps on their resumes.