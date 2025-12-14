McBride caught 12 of 13 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans.

The 134 yards were a career high for McBride, while the two scores got him to 10 on the season, the first time he's reached double digits. Those milestones paled in comparison to the new NFL records for tight ends he set with the performance -- he's the first TE in history with consecutive 100-reception seasons, and he's caught at least five passes in 16 straight games, breaking the mark of 15 straight held by Travis Kelce. McBride almost certainly isn't done yet in 2025, either. With 105 catches and three games to go on the season, he has Zack Ertz's NFL record of 116 receptions firmly in his sights. McBride will look to take a step closer to that piece of history in Week 16 against the Falcons.