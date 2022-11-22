McBride tallied four catches (on four targets) for 14 yards during Monday's 38-10 defeat to the 49ers.

In the Cardinals' first game without Zach Ertz due to a likely season-ending knee injury, McBride was the biggest beneficiary among the team's tight ends, earning a 76 percent snap share to Maxx Williams' 18 percent and Stephen Anderson's 10 percent. McBride also doubled up that duo in yards and targets, however minimal those totals were. Moving forward, the rookie second-round pick is set to serve as Arizona's primary tight end, and his production could become more consistent once Kyler Murray (hamstring) and not Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley is leading the offense.