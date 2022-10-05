McBride reeled in all three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 26-16 victory at Carolina.

McBride was on the receiving end of quarterback Kyler Murray's first pass of the game, and by the time the clock hit 0:00, the rookie second-round pick had blown away his usage from his first two career appearances, logging 32 of 76 snaps on offense after handling five combined between Weeks 2 and 3. If his increase in playing time continues, McBride now may be the Cardinals' clear-cut No. 2 tight end behind Zach Ertz moving forward. However, considering Ertz's snap share has hovered between 82 and 93 percent over the last three contests, McBride could be a hit-or-miss option without a number of absences in the team's receiving corps.