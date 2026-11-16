McBride tallied five catches on as many targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Rams.

McBride's streak of at least seven catches ended at 11 games, and his receiving yardage total marked his second-fewest of the campaign in what doubled as rookie QB Carson Beck's first NFL start. Better days likely are ahead for the duo, but as McBride works with his third signal-caller this season -- and the least experienced one at that after Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew -- there may be more lows than highs for the tight end over the final seven contests. McBride will look to bounce back next Sunday at Kansas City.