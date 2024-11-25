McBride produced 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 133 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 16-6 defeat at Seattle.

McBride was the lone bright spot for the Cardinals offense on an afternoon in which just one teammate surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage (WR Michael Wilson's 54, all through the air). As the focal point of the team's passing game, McBride recorded his second 100-yard performance in 10 appearances this season, but he remains in search of his first touchdown. He'll aim to continue his momentum next Sunday in Minnesota.