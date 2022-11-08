McBride logged 13 of 63 offensive snaps during Sunday's 31-21 defeat to the Seahawks.

Since seeing the first three targets of his career Week 4, the rookie second-round pick has received consistent offensive snaps in five games in the interim. That said, McBride hasn't been targeted during that stretch, despite earning at least a 21 percent share of the plays. Meanwhile, veteran Zach Ertz continues to dominate reps at tight end for the Cardinals with 68 targets through nine contests, a reality that makes McBride a fantasy nonentity in the middle of his first pro campaign.

