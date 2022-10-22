McBride logged 34 of 66 offensive snaps and 24 more plays on special teams during Thursday's 42-34 win versus the Saints.

Selected in the second round of this year's draft, McBride made his pro debut Week 2 and has been a regular at tight end over the last four games, but his only tallies on offense so far occurred during a three-catch performance Week 4. He has logged time on special teams in all six appearances this season, but his first (and only) tackle in kick or punt coverage came Thursday. Considering Zach Ertz dominates snaps and targets at his position, McBride may continue his quiet ways for the foreseeable future.