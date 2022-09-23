McBride's role in the Cardinals offense is expected to grow as the season goes on, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said as much after Friday's practice, relaying McBride is "doing better and better." The rookie second-round pick was a healthy scratch Week 1, then logged just one offensive snap and 10 plays on special teams this past Sunday in Las Vegas. He's stuck behind top tight end Zach Ertz and a pair of veterans in Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson, so managers may have to play the waiting game for McBride to get regular work in the offense. McBride's next chance to do so arrives Sunday afternoon against the Rams.