McBride brought in 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

McBride paced the Cardinals in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also finally scoring his first receiving touchdown of the season on a one-yard grab to cap off the first drive of the second half. However, the star tight end also had a Kyler Murray pass bounce off his helmet just short of the goal line with 42 seconds remaining, leading to a game-sealing interception. McBride crossed both the 100-catch and 1,000-yard mark for the season with Saturday's stellar output, which included a co-season-high reception tally. McBride and the Cardinals close out the season at home against the 49ers in Week 18.