McBride corralled five of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys.

McBride found himself back in the end zone just two weeks after setting a new career high in touchdowns with a multi-score effort against the Packers. The PPR monster had historically struggled in the red zone over the first three years of his career, but he has addressed that deficiency by hitting pay dirt four times in his last three appearances. McBride entered rare air with Monday's stat line, joining current and former legends Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least five catches in 10 consecutive games. The 25-year-old McBride will attempt to carry over his red-hot play into Sunday's division matchup against the Seahawks.