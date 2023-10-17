McBride gathered in four of five targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Rams.

McBride tied for the team lead in receiving yards with rookie wideout Michael Wilson and also matched veteran tight end Zach Ertz in terms of targets. One surprising development was McBride getting more offensive snaps than Ertz (44-35) in a game for the first time this season, which may have lended itself to the latter's sparse 2-22-0 receiving line. McBride will look to build on the performance this coming Sunday versus a Seahawks defense that has surrendered the fourth-most YPC (8.8) to opposing tight ends in 2023.