McBride (back) was unable to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-17 preseason loss to the Ravens.

McBride was dealing with a minor back injury heading into this contest, so his availability in the second week of the preseason bodes well for the rookie's status as we inch towards Week 1. That is important news from a fantasy perspective, given that projected starter Zach Ertz (calf) is still without a concrete timetable to return. McBride -- who was the first tight end taken off the board in 2022 -- didn't get many opportunities to flash his skills in this contest, but we should get a better look in the final week of the preseason when the Cardinals take on the Titans on Saturday.