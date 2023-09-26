McBride reeled in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 28-16 victory against the Cowboys.

McBride so far has played second fiddle to Cardinals No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz through three games, garnering six targets and 77 offensive snaps to the latter's 20 and 118, respectively. In fact, fellow TE Geoff Swaim has seen 71 plays on offense, including 32 to McBride's 30 in Week 3, though the former hasn't been targeted. As such, McBride doesn't hold much sway in fantasy at the moment and may not unless an injury strikes Arizona's receiving corps at some point.