McBride is poised for a bigger role in the Cardinals offense with Zach Ertz (knee) out indefinitely, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Following Ertz's early departure Sunday at the Rams, McBride earned his largest snap share of his rookie campaign, earning 91 percent of the offensive plays. McBride fumbled and recovered his only catch of the day -- which marked his first reception since Week 4 -- but he's hauled in all four targets for 31 yards through nine appearances. The 2022 second-round pick will join forces with veteran Stephen Anderson to man tight end in place of Ertz for the foreseeable future and potentially the rest of the season.