McBride caught 10 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Bengals.

The fourth-year star set the all-time NFL record for receptions by a tight end in a single season with the performance, breezing past the mark of 116 set by Zach Ertz with the Eagles in 2018. McBride has compiled a monster 119-1,174-11 line on 161 targets through 16 games, and unless the Cardinals decide to sit all their key players in Week 18, he'll look to add to those numbers against the Rams.