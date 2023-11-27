McBride brought in seven of nine targets for 60 yards in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The talented tight end finished as the team leader in receptions while checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards and tied for second in targets as well. McBride's production has proven to have some staying power in the wake of Zach Ertz's quadriceps injury, with the former posting at least five receptions in four of his last five games. McBride will aim to keep up his recent stretch of play in a Week 13 interconference road battle against the Steelers.