McBride brought in nine of 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

McBride was in the familiar position of leading the Cardinals across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, while also being on the receiving end of Jacoby Brissett's one touchdown pass. McBride recorded his three-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter, a critical touchdown considering it extended what had been a narrow 16-14 lead for Arizona. The talented tight end's performance was all the more impressive considering the presence of All-Pro safety Derwin James on the other side, and McBride will look to carry over his significant season-opening momentum into a Week 2 divisional home clash with the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday.