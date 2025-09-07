Cardinals' Trey McBride: Six grabs in Week 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBride caught six of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.
He led the Cardinals in receptions, but it was Marvin Harrison who produced a team-high 71 receiving yards. McBride is coming off a massive 2024 campaign in which he posted a 111-1,146-2 line on 147 targets, and while a breakout season from Harrison could cut into the tight end's volume, Arizona's target tree figures to be narrow. McBride will look to stay productive at home in Week 2 against the Panthers.
