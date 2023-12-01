McBride (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In the same week in which the Cardinals waived veteran tight end Zach Ertz (quadriceps), McBride himself managed just two limited practices (Thursday and Friday) and now has a designation ahead of Week 13 action. McBride's status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1.00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he's deemed active, he'll look to continue to rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, which has amounted to 20 catches (on 25 targets) for 234 yards and no touchdowns over the last three contests.