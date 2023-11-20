McBride brought in five of seven targets for 43 yards in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
McBride didn't put up the same caliber of numbers as in a pair of his recent performances, but he still finished second on Arizona in receptions and targets while checking in third in receiving yards. The second-year tight end has at least five receptions in three of his past four games and should remain an integral part of the air attack in a Week 12 home matchup against the Rams.
