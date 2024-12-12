McBride (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

McBride so far is operating with a cap on his reps during Week 15 prep, and he'll have one more chance Friday to get back to full participation before the Cardinals potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots. Since Arizona's Week 11 bye, he's been running on all cylinders over the last three games, gathering in 31 of 41 targets for 299 yards, but he hasn't yet recorded a receiving TD through 12 outings this season.