McBride (groin) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McBride is officially listed as questionable for Week 13, but reports remain positive about his chances of suiting up Sunday. The starting tight end's status will be made official when Arizona releases its inactive list roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, wideout Marquise Brown (heel) is also expected to take on Pittsburgh, and he'll likely represent McBride's primary competition for targets in the Arizona passing game.