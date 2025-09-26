McBride secured seven of 11 targets for 52 yards in the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

McBride led the Cardinals in receptions and targets while finishing second to Marvin Harrison in receiving yards. The star tight end has topped out at a relatively modest 78 receiving yards over the first four games, but he hasn't recorded less than five catches or logged fewer than seven targets in any contest. McBride's production has been arguably capped to an extent by Kyler Murray's uneven play under center, yet the former could have a good opportunity for his first breakout game of 2025 when Arizona hosts the struggling Titans in a Week 5 interconference clash on Sunday, Oct. 5.