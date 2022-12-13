McBride recorded three catches (on six targets) for 28 yards during Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

After notching three receptions total (all in Week 4) in the first eight appearances of his career, the 2022 second-round pick now has at least one catch in four consecutive games. His boost in usage coincided with Zach Ertz's season-ending injury to his left knee, and McBride has responded with a cumulative 9-50-0 line on 14 targets during the aforementioned span. McBride may be forced to work with backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the rest of the campaign after Kyler Murray left Monday's outing early due to a knee injury of his own, so while the snaps will be there for the rookie tight end to take advantage of, the play under center may not be consistent enough to produce.