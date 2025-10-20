McBride caught 10 of 13 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers.

The fourth-year tight end hasn't missed a beat with Jacoby Brissett under center instead of Kyler Murray (foot). McBride hauled in scores of 15 yards in the second quarter and 12 yards in the third, and through two games working with Brissett, he's delivered an 18-146-3 line on 24 targets as Arizona's clear No. 1 downfield option. With the Cardinals on bye Week 8, Murray could get enough time to recover, but no matter who he's catching passes from, McBride could be poised for another impressive performance Week 9 against the Cowboys.