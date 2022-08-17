Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that McBride (back) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McBride sat out the preseason opener due to lingering back soreness, but he appears ready for his first NFL game action. The rookie second-round pick was a standout receiver at Colorado State but will presumably be the No. 3 tight end on the Cardinals depth chart if Zach Ertz (calf) and Maxx Williams (knee) are healthy Week 1.