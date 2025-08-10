Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Jackson picked up a thumb injury during Saturday's 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson failed to secure his only target during Saturday's preseason win. As he continues to compete for depth wide receiver spot on Arizona's final 53-man roster, Jackson's next task will be to get healthy in time for the Cardinals' next preseason clash, Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Broncos.