The Cardinals signed Vizcaino to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With regular starting kicker Matt Prater (hip) listed as questionable for Week 10, Vizcaino will probably handle kicking duties for Arizona on Sunday. In 2021, he converted on a healthy 85.7 percent of his field-goal attempts but just 66.7 percent of his point-after tries.