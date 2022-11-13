Vizcaino will handle kicking duties for Arizona in Sunday's game against the Rams after Matt Prater (hip/illness) was downgraded from questionable to out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Though Prater received a questionable tag Friday on the Cardinals' final Week 10 injury report, Arizona telegraphed that the veteran kicker wouldn't be available this weekend when Vizcaino was elevated from the practice squad Saturday after Prater didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles. Given that Prater has previously missed three games this season on account of the same hip issue, it's possible that he's dealing with a setback that could force him to miss additional time beyond Sunday's contest. A strong showing against the Rams would likely make Vizcaino the Cardinals' top option to step in at kicker if Prater ends up missing more games.