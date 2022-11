Vizcaino made both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 27-17 victory at the Rams.

The Cardinals signed Vizcaino to the active roster Saturday before downgrading regular kicker Matt Prater (hip/illness) from questionable to out before Sunday's game. Vizcaino was perfect in his first appearance since Week 6 of the 2021 season as a member of the Chargers, and as long as he's employed by Arizona, he's a candidate to fill in for Prater.