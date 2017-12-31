Niklas (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

One week removed from his first absence of the season, Niklas increased his practice participation enough to earn a full designation at Friday's practice. With his health intact heading into the final game of the campaign, he likely will earn the second-most offensive snaps among Cardinals tight ends behind Jermaine Gresham.

