Niklas (hip) is active for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Limited in practice all week, Niklas will brush off a hip issue, but he won't enter the starting lineup in place of the absent Jermaine Gresham (ribs). Instead, No. 3 tight end Ifeanyi Momah will earn the start, which could forecast limited snaps for Niklas.