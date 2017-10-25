Cardinals' Troy Niklas: Catchless in loss
Niklas was targeted once, but was held catchless in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.
Niklas was held catchless for the fourth time in seven games this season. Arizona's offense doesn't really lend itself to big production from the tight end position and Niklas saw just 17 offensive snaps on Sunday despite starting the game. Do not read too much into new quarterback Drew Stanton being the quarterback to target Niklas on Sunday. During their last extended time together, when Stanton started in 2014, the pair connected for just three completions in five games.
