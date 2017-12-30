The Cardinals have listed Niklas (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

NIklas was sidelined for last week's win over the Giants. He has seen his workload increase every day at practice throughout the week, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be determined until he tests his ankle out in warmups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories