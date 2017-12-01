Cardinals' Troy Niklas: Deemed questionable for Week 13
Niklas (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Niklas was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with the back issue. Though Niklas turned in one of his better statistical outings of the season in the Week 12 win over Jacksonville with two catches for 22 yards, his production was overshadowed by fellow backup tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who reached the end zone for the second straight week while gaining 72 yards on four receptions. With starters Jermaine Gresham also in the mix at tight end for the Cardinals, it's hard to see Niklas' role growing Sunday even if he's able to shake off the injury.
