Niklas suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Niklas had his most productive game of the season Sunday, catching three of his six targets for a season-high 41 yards. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but the Cardinals should have an update when they release their injury report later in the week.

