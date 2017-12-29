Niklas (ankle) was a limited participant at the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Niklas sat out Sunday's win over the Giants and was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old did not practice last week and will likely need at least another limited session Friday to be available for the season finale.

