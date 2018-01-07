Niklas posted 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 132 yards and one touchdown in 15 games during the 2017 season.

Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, Niklas has been snake-bitten throughout four years in the NFL, almost entirely on the injury front. Entering this season, he was active in just 26 of a possible 48 games, but relative health (for him) resulted in 15 more appearances in 2017. Niklas rarely made an impact as a pass catcher, though, so whoever heads the new coaching staff may decided to move on, especially with tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones, a 2017 undrafted rookie, under contract through at least the upcoming campaign.