Niklas (ankle) didn't partake in practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Niklas has yet to practice since injuring his ankle Week 15 at Washington. Until he does so, he doesn't appear to be a candidate to take the field Sunday in Seattle. If he logs another absence, Jermaine Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones will hold down the fort at tight end.

