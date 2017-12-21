Cardinals' Troy Niklas: No practice Wednesday
Niklas (ankle) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Niklas sustained an undisclosed ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to gain clearance to play in Sunday's game against the Giants.
