Cardinals' Troy Niklas: Practices fully Thursday
Niklas (hip/knee) put in a full practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Niklas was nursing a back injury heading into Sunday's loss to the Rams, but he ultimately shook off the issue to play 36 snaps (25 on offense) during the contest. Though he came out of that game with a couple of new injuries, Niklas' full practice Thursday indicates that neither is a major concern heading into the Week 14 matchup with the Titans. Look for Niklas to act mostly as a blocker when he's on the field now that Ricky Seals-Jones emerging as the clear top receiving tight end for Arizona.
