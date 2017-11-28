Niklas notched 27 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus the Jaguars.

A 2014 second-round selection, Niklas has largely disappointed due to a jam-packed medical chart, accumulating 15 catches across 37 contests. Two of those grabs came Sunday, but he appears to have found himself between a rock and a hard place as his rookie contract enters its final month. Jermaine Gresham continues to start and earn the most snaps, no matter who is under center. With Blaine Gabbert in that role the last two games, undrafted rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones has torn up the competition to the tune of seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The presence of Gresham and the Gabbert-Seals-Jones connection will continue to hold down any potential held by Niklas.