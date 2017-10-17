Cardinals' Troy Niklas: Scores in win
Niklas nabbed both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 win over Tampa Bay.
Niklas helped Arizona build its lead in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown reception, his first touchdown since Week 8 of the 2015 season. If that last sentence wasn't a big clue, Niklas is not a tight end that should be on your radar. The former second-round pick had just two catches this season coming into Sunday's game and plays in an Arizona offense that does not feature much action for the tight ends.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...