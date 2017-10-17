Niklas nabbed both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 win over Tampa Bay.

Niklas helped Arizona build its lead in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown reception, his first touchdown since Week 8 of the 2015 season. If that last sentence wasn't a big clue, Niklas is not a tight end that should be on your radar. The former second-round pick had just two catches this season coming into Sunday's game and plays in an Arizona offense that does not feature much action for the tight ends.