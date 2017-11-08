Cardinals' Troy Niklas: Targeted three times
Niklas caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Niklas' three targets were a season high. Niklas is the second tight end on a team that doesn't really throw the ball to the tight ends. Even though he was on the field for more than half of Arizona's offensive snaps on Sunday, he managed just one catch and has as many games without a catch, four, as games with a catch and has just five receptions all season. He isn't a fantasy factor.
More News
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.