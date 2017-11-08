Niklas caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.

Niklas' three targets were a season high. Niklas is the second tight end on a team that doesn't really throw the ball to the tight ends. Even though he was on the field for more than half of Arizona's offensive snaps on Sunday, he managed just one catch and has as many games without a catch, four, as games with a catch and has just five receptions all season. He isn't a fantasy factor.