Niklas (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Niklas was deemed questionable heading into the weekend after logging multiple limited practices throughout the week, but he'll ultimately be able to play through any potential lingering issues. Jermaine Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones figure to continue seeing their fair share of offensive snaps, so Niklas' fantasy value remains limited.