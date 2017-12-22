Niklas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Niklas was unable to participate in practice throughout the week and will miss his first game of the season as a result. He caught a season-high three passes in Week 15 against the Redskins, while Ricky Seals-Jones figures to see a majority of the targets at tight end on Sunday.

