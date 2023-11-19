site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Trystan Colon: Returning after multi-game absence
Colon (calf) is active Sunday against the Texans.
Colon hasn't suited up since Week 8 against the Ravens, but he'll make his return to the field Sunday. The Missouri product should draw the start at left guard for the Cardinals.
